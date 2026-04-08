WHL Announces Finalists for Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Goaltender of the Year.

Wilson was an Owner, Governor, and General Manager of the Regina Pats, and served six years as Chairman of the Board. He also worked as the WHL's Referee-in-Chief. Wilson was part of the group that led the WHL into partnership with the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, bringing about what is known today as the Canadian Hockey League.

Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

The 18-year-old product of Tremosna, Czechia, enjoyed an outstanding rookie campaign in the WHL, going 28-4-3-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and four shutouts. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound puckstopper is ranked second among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Orsulak ranked first in goals-against average, tied for second in shutouts, fifth in save percentage, and fifth in wins. In February, Orsulak represented Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. The first-year WHL goaltender was selected by the Raiders in the first round (46th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 18-year-old product of Trinec, Czechia, enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign in the WHL, going 26-14-1-0 with a 3.19 goals-against average, .906 save percentage, and two shutouts. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound puckstopper is ranked 13th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Ruzicka was tied for seventh in save percentage and stood alone in seventh for wins. Ruzicka was selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round (104th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

The 19-year-old product of Debden, Sask., went 16-24-3-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and one shutout as he split the season between the Red Deer Rebels and Warriors. Facing the third most shots among any WHL netminder (1,553), Wutzke turned aside more pucks (1,404) than all but one WHL goaltender. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 156-pound Wutzke has appeared in 140 career WHL regular season games, going 56-59-10-4 with a 3.25 GAA, .899 SV%, and three shutouts. He made his WHL debut with Red Deer during the 2021-22 campaign after being selected by the Rebels in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

The 19-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., posted his third straight season with 25 or more wins, going 32-13-0-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .919 save percentage, and four shutouts. Among qualified WHL netminders, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper ranked first in wins, first in save percentage, tied for second in shutouts, and fourth in goals-against average. Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen has played 135 career WHL regular season games, going 91-30-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA, .909 SV%, and 10 shutouts. He was undrafted into the WHL. In 22 career WHL Playoff games, Ravensbergen is 14-7 with a 2.55 GAA, .918 SV%, and three shutouts.

Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

The 18-year-old product of Litomerice, Czechia, landed in the WHL this season and posted a record of 16-18-2-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average, .913 save percentage, and one shutout. His save percentage was good for third among all qualified WHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound puckstopper is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, ranked fifth among North American netminders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Tvrznik was named to Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, but was unable to compete due to injury. He was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (10th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

The 20-year-old product of Proctor, Minn., put forth a solid first campaign in the WHL, going 29-6-6-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .906 save percentage, and three shutouts. He finished among WHL leaders in GAA (third), wins (fourth), SV% (T-7th) and shutouts (T-7th). The 6-foot-1, 178-pound puckstopper was acquired by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. He signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees on June 24, 2025.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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