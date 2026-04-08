Gardner Nominated for Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for Third Consecutive Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The man known as the "Gardfather" continues giving back.

The Saskatoon Blades are proud to announce goaltender Evan Gardner is nominated for the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy for a third consecutive season. The award is given annually to the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year.

A type 1 diabetic, the Fort St. John, BC native was an exceptional advocate for diabetes awareness through his first two seasons with the Bridge City Bunch. At the forefront of last year's "PokeCheck Learns: Diabetes Awareness" campaign, Gardner raised $4,650 dollars for Diabetes Canada through a custom game-worn goalie mask auction. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has built on his work throughout the 2025-26 season. In November, Gardner visited Chief Whitecap School in Saskatoon alongside teammate and fellow type 1 diabetic Zach Olsen to offer an inspiring and educational presentation aimed at raising awareness, building understanding, and empowering young people who may be living with or learning about the disease. Sharing her story alongside Gardner and Olsen was Chief Whitecap student and U9B Comets player Eva Houle, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes about a year-and-a-half ago. Together the three highlighted an important message not only about the challenges they face but also the strength, resilience, and support that help them strive.

"Evan represents everything you hope for in a player, both on and off the ice," said Blades General Manager and President Colin Priestner, "His commitment to raising awareness about diabetes and taking the time to truly understand and advocate for those living with it speaks volumes about his character. Evan's used his platform in a meaningful way, and our organization couldn't be prouder to see him recognized with this nomination."

In January, Gardner debuted a custom autism-awareness goalie mask. The 20-year-old netminder auctioned the mask off and raised $2,700 with all proceeds going to Family Programs - Autism Services of Saskatoon, an organization that helps families with programming, early detection, and lifestyle learning. Gardner also helped raise $1,940 through an online auction alongside Olsen. The pair auctioned off two signed jerseys with proceeds going to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Pediatric Unit. The funds will go towards Blades/PokeCheck branded patches for kids' diabetes pumps to help kids feel good about having the pump in the summer months.

On top of all his efforts for diabetes and autism awareness, Gardner has the most hours in the community this year on behalf of the organization. Gardner's spent time at minor hockey practices, the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and at our Northern Prospects Experience in March sharing advice to youth living in remote Northern Saskatchewan communities. Gardner understands the importance of success on the ice but also the impact and inspiration he has on the community.

Gardner was nominated for the award in 2024 and 2025. Gardner is beloved by his teammates, coaches, but most notably the fans of Saskatoon. With that in mind, along with all his other exceptional work in the community, we believe there is no one more deserving of this honour in the WHL than Evan Gardner.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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