Olsen Named to Team Canada's U18 Men's World Championship Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are proud to announce forward Zach Olsen has been selected to represent Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF U18 Men's World Hockey Championship. Hockey Canada announced the full 25-man roster on Tuesday.

Olsen's selection to Team Canada comes after a impressive sophomore Western Hockey League (WHL) campaign with the Blades. The NHL Draft-eligible winger set new career highs in goals (18), assists (16), and points (34) in 57 games. Applauded for his tenacity and rugged play, Olsen shined in his second WHL postseason with two goals and four assists in ten games. Five of Olsen's points came in Round 1 against the Edmonton Oil Kings, helping the Blades down the third-seeded Oil Kings in Game 7 overtime to advance to Round 2 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The IIHF U18 Men's World Championship brings together the world's top under-18 players and serves as a key showcase for future hockey stars. The tournament kicks off on April 22 in Bratislava and Trenčín, Slovakia, with Canada taking on Slovakia, Latvia, Norway and Finland in the preliminary round. The tournament concludes with the medal games on May 2. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 16 tournament games, including all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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