Campbell Awarded Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Mike Campbell has been awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

This is Campbell's first time being recognized as WHL Official of the Year.

Campbell, who hails from Surrey, B.C., recently completed his 15th season as a WHL Official, having first skated on a full-time basis during the 2011-12 season.

The 36-year-old Campbell has officiated over 600 WHL Regular Season games and nearly 100 WHL Playoff games over his career. Earlier this season, he was selected by the International Ice Hockey Federation as part of the officiating roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. He finished the tournament being named to the officiating team for the men's ice hockey bronze medal game between Slovakia and Finland on February 21.

Campbell has served as a steady presence within the WHL Officiating team, having worked through WHL Conference Championships for five consecutive seasons, including the 2026 WHL Playoffs. In 2022, he was assigned to the WHL Championship Series and Memorial Cup in Saint John, N.B. He was also a member of the WHL Officiating team for the 2018 and 2019 WHL Championship Series.

Outside of his time on WHL ice, Campbell has enjoyed great success at other levels of the game. In 2025, he was assigned to the IIHF Men's World Championship and World Junior Championship. In total, he has worked two Men's World Championships (2024, 2025) and four World Junior Championships (2020, 2021, 2023, 2025).

Named in honour of former WHL Referee Allen Paradice, the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy recognizes the WHL's top on-ice official and is voted upon by WHL General Managers.

In addition to his many years of service at the WHL, Paradice refereed several large events in Canadian Major Junior hockey, including the 1977 Memorial Cup in Vancouver, B.C. During the 1980s, Paradice served as the WHL's Western Conference Officiating Supervisor.

Winners of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Mike Campbell

2024-25: Mike Langin

2023-24: Jeff Ingram

2022-23: Chris Crich

2021-22: Chris Crich

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Jeff Ingram

2018-19: Brett Iverson

2017-18: Brett Iverson

2016-17: Brett Iverson

2015-16: Chris Schlenker

2014-15: Reagan Vetter

2013-14: Nathan Wieler

2012-13: Nathan Wieler

2011-12: Pat Smith

2010-11: Matt Kirk

2009-10: Chris Savage







Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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