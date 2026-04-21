Portland Winterhawks Named Winner of WHL Business Award for 2025-26

Published on April 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Portland Winterhawks as the winner of the WHL Business Award for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The WHL Business Award is presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

The Winterhawks were last recognized with the WHL Business Award in 1993-94. This marks only the second time in franchise history the Winterhawks have been named winner of the WHL Business Award.

The Winterhawks celebrated their 50th anniversary season in the Western Hockey League by increasing ticket sales revenue by six per cent and surpassing 5,100 in average attendance, while expanding premium seating offerings, growing merchandising revenues, themed promotional nights, and community-driven initiatives.

For the Winterhawks 50th anniversary, six unique promotional nights were built out to celebrate the Top 50 Winterhawks Players in franchise history. This culminated with the unveiling of the top 10 players March 7, which included the surprise retirement of the jersey of the No. 1 player of all-time - Ken Yaremchuk.

Aside from the Club's 50th anniversary celebrations, the Winterhawks executed a number of Cultural Celebration theme nights, including Hispanic Heritage Night, Pacific Islander Night, Chinese Lunar New Year Night, and Pride Night.

The addition of LED rinkboards provided an improved game experience for fans, unlocking new game presentation elements, and also created new opportunities for sponsorship revenues.

Prior to the start of the Winterhawks home schedule, the Club worked with the City of Portland and Rip City Management to execute $50 million in upgrades to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Digitally, the Winterhawks ranked among the WHL leaders in social media reach and streaming engagement, supported by strategic content and paid campaigns.

The WHL Business Award is voted upon by WHL Heads of Business.

Winners of the WHL Business Award (since 2010)

2025-26: Portland Winterhawks

2024-25: Spokane Chiefs

2023-24: Edmonton Oil Kings

2022-23: Spokane Chiefs

2021-22: Everett Silvertips

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Lethbridge Hurricanes

2018-19: Everett Silvertips

2017-18: Edmonton Oil Kings

2016-17: Regina Pats

2015-16: Victoria Royals

2014-15: Kelowna Rockets

2013-14: Seattle Thunderbirds

2012-13: Dave Chyzowski, Kamloops Blazers

2011-12: Corey Nyhagen, Moose Jaw Warriors

2010-11: Mike Moore, Calgary Hitmen

2009-10: Zoran Rajcic, Everett Silvertips







Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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