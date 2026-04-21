O'Leary, Trefny Preparing for IIHF U18 World Championship

Published on April 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







TRENCIN, Svk. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will have two representatives at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship. Head Coach Mark O'Leary will serve as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada, and import-rookie forward Jan Trefny will represent Team Czechia.

As a member of the Warriors coaching staff since 2012, O'Leary has posted a 191-187-23-14 record since taking over as Head Coach in the 2019-2020 season. He is the franchise's leader in both games coached and games won.

Speaking to Discover Moose Jaw's Avery LeBlanc, O'Leary said, "I don't want to come back the same coach I was when I left. This is an opportunity to grow and learn."

O'Leary last represented Canada as Head Coach of U17 Team Canada Black at the 2022-2023 U17 World Hockey Championship.

This is also not the first time Jan Trefny has represented his home country. Trefny was named to Team Czechia for last summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where the team posted a 2-2 record. In four games, Trefny notched an assist and was named player of the game in the team's loss to the Canadians. In 60 games with the Warriors this season, Trefny potted 3 goals and 14 points. His first WHL goal came back in October.

"I was trying to find myself at the start [of the season]," said Trefny. "At the end, I think [my game] was much better, so I'm happy with [where my game ended up], and I'm excited for next season."

Trefny and Team Czechia kick off their campaign on Wednesday, taking on the United States. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 am CST. O'Leary and Team Canada will open their tournament at 10 am CST against the host team.

Season tickets for the Warriors' 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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