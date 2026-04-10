McFadden Looking to be Relied on More Next Season

Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After being scratched in the first game of the year, Landen McFadden proved his value tenfold over the course of the rest of the season.

"Landen's game really matured this year," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "His shot can beat goalies from distance and in tight, and he did a great job getting himself in positions to do just that in many big moments throughout the year."

McFadden notched two goals and five points in his season debut, helping to push the team to a 9-7 Home Opener win over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

"[I came] in with a lot more confidence this year," said McFadden. "I think last year was a year where I took a step in the offseason to be a guy that wanted to be relied on more."

McFadden ended the season as the team's top scorer with 32 goals and 68 points, blowing away his previous career high of six goals and 15 points set during his rookie season the year before.

"I want to be a guy that's relied on in every area of the ice," said McFadden. "I want to come in and take the younger guys and lead by example, I want them to follow what I do, and I want to win a championship here."

McFadden notes that the season had a lot of highs and a lot of lows, most notably, the most notable low was the result of the final game, where the team fell to the Swift Current Broncos, eliminating them from the playoffs.

"There wasn't one guy with a smile on their face [after the last game]," said McFadden. "It shows that we care, and it shows that we wanted to do something, but we came up short, and hopefully we can change the narrative on that next year."

Tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now through the Moose Jaw Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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