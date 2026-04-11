Vees Drop Game 1 to Cougars
Published on April 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton Vees' Jacob Kvasnicka and Prince George Cougars' Joshua Ravensbergen on game night
(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)
Penticton, BC - The Prince George Cougars opened the scoring and didn't look back on their way to a 4-1 Game 1 victory over the Vees on Friday night at the SOEC.
The Cougars stole a puck at the Vees line and went in on goal with Jett Lajoie beating AJ Reyelts five-hole to make the score 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The Cougars would add another on the powerplay late in the second period off the stick of Tarek Parascak to send the game 2-0 to the final frame.
Prince George pushed the game further out of reach just 43 seconds into the third and added an empty netter to make it 4-0
Noah Milford would end Joshua Ravensbergen's shutout bid with 1:02 remaining. It was Milford's first WHL playoff goal.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 35
Cougars- 20
Scoring:
Vees- Noah Milford
Cougars- Jett Lajoie, Tarek Parascak (2), Lee Shurgot
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/2
Cougars- 1/1
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 16/19
Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 34/35
Up Next: Game 2 goes Saturday night back at the SOEC for a 7:05PM puck drop.
Images from this story
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Penticton Vees' Jacob Kvasnicka and Prince George Cougars' Joshua Ravensbergen on game night
(Cherie Morgan)
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