Vees Grind Out Game 5 Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees used a first period powerplay goal to guide them to a 1-0 victory in Game 5.

The Vees now lead the Round 2 series 3-2 and can close it out on Sunday in Prince George.

Penticton used their only powerplay of the night to their advantage as Charlie Michaud found Brittan Alstead with a cross-ice pass and he one-timed it past Joshua Ravensbergen to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Vees were strong in the second period, only giving up five shots, and carried the 1-0 lead into the third.

Prince George pushed hard early in the first and got a powerplay in the middle of the frame but were unable to score and AJ Reyelts shut the door the rest of the way leading the way to a 1-0 Game 5 victory.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 29

Cougars- 25

Scoring:

Vees- Brittan Alstead

Cougars- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/1

Cougars- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 25/25

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 28/29

Up Next: The Vees head to Prince George for Game 6 Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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