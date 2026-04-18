Vees Grind Out Game 5 Win
Published on April 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees used a first period powerplay goal to guide them to a 1-0 victory in Game 5.
The Vees now lead the Round 2 series 3-2 and can close it out on Sunday in Prince George.
Penticton used their only powerplay of the night to their advantage as Charlie Michaud found Brittan Alstead with a cross-ice pass and he one-timed it past Joshua Ravensbergen to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The Vees were strong in the second period, only giving up five shots, and carried the 1-0 lead into the third.
Prince George pushed hard early in the first and got a powerplay in the middle of the frame but were unable to score and AJ Reyelts shut the door the rest of the way leading the way to a 1-0 Game 5 victory.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 29
Cougars- 25
Scoring:
Vees- Brittan Alstead
Cougars- N/A
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/1
Cougars- 0/2
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 25/25
Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 28/29
Up Next: The Vees head to Prince George for Game 6 Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.
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