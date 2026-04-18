Game Preview: Round 2, Game 5 at PEN

Published on April 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Western Conference Semi-Final shits to Penticton for Game 5 between the Prince George Cougars and Penticton Vees. The series is tied 2-2.

When: Friday, April 17

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Petersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (4) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East, DeMars

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Terik Parascak scored compiled three points and Josh Ravensbergen made 34 saves to help the Cats to a 4-1 win.

Game 2: Terik Parascak and Jett Lajoie both scored twice in a 6-2 win. The Cougars exploded for four goals in the first frame.

Game 3: Brady Birnie's two third period goals helped Penticton t a 5-3 win at CN Centre.

Game 4: The Vees used three power-play goals in the final minutes to defeat Prince George 5-2.

A Look at Game 5:

Road teams have won all games in this Western Conference Semi-Final thus far

The Cougars will be without Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Aiden Foster for the next two games

Foster was assessed a two-game suspension for his hitting to the head major in Game 4

"We have guys that are itching to get in," said Mark Lamb. "This is where our depth is going to come in. You never know when you're going to have to be ready. You have to be physically and mentally ready to get in there and sure enough that's where we are at."

On the Other Side:

The Vees are coming off two wins in Prince George as they return back to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees power-play broke out in Game 4, finishing 4-8 with three of them coming in the final five minutes.

"I think everyone is roaring to go tonight," said Vees Head Coach Fred Harbinson. "We're down to a best of three, so for us, we are playing with house money a little bit."

Where to Watch Tonight's Game:

You can catch all of the action for FREE on Victory+.

What is After Tonight's Game:

The series shifts back to CN Centre on Sunday, April 19th for Game 6.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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