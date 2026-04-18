Ravensbergen Brilliant, But Cougars Fall, 1-0, in Game 5

Published on April 18, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to force a Game 7 on Tuesday night after a narrow 1-0 loss to the Penticton Vees in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Final.

Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding in the Cougars' crease, turning aside 28 of 29 shots. At the other end, Andrew Reyelts posted a 25-save shutout for the Vees.

Brittan Alstead scored the game's lone goal on the power play at 10:27 of the first period.

The Cougars pressed hard in the third period but were unable to beat Reyelts. On special teams, Prince George finished 0-for-2, while Penticton went 1-for-1.

Post-Game Audio with Associate Coach Jim Playfair

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/04/18023216/Post-Game-Jim-Playfair.mp3

Next up is Game 6 at the CN Centre as the Cougars will aim to extend the series to Game 7.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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