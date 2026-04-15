Game Preview: Round 2, Game 4 vs PEN

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to push the Penticton Vees on the brink of elimination in Game 4 at CN Centre tonight.

When: Wednesday, April 15

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (2) - Hajt, Wotherspoon

Penticton Vees Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (4) - Stevenson, Danis, Evers, Birnie

2006-born players (12) - Alstead, Tastad, Drancak, Reyelts, McCallum, Wehmann, Valiant, Pederson, Petersen, Michaud, Johnson, Weber

2007-born players (3) - Stone, Norrie, Kvasnicka

2008-born players (4) - Burick, Milford, Alger-East, DeMars

The Series So Far:

Game 1: Terik Parascak scored compiled three points and Josh Ravensbergen made 34 saves to help the Cats to a 4-1 win.

Game 2: Terik Parascak and Jett Lajoie both scored twice in a 6-2 win. The Cougars exploded for four goals in the first frame.

Game 3: Brady Birnie's two third period goals helped Penticton t a 5-3 win at CN Centre.

No Place Like Our Place:

Despite the setback last night, the Cougars have played some terrific hockey on home ice and will look to do so tonight.

Entering Game 4 and dating back to the Regular Season, the Cougars have won 11 of their last 12 games at home.

In the regular season, the Cats won 22 times which led the BC Division.

In Goal:

Once again, Josh Ravensbergen continues to help his team give them a chance to win.

Despite allowing four goals on 29 shots, the San Jose Sharks prospect made some big stops in big spots in the game to keep his team right in the game.

Ravensbergen is the franchise leader in playoff wins with 17.

On the Other Side:

After being disappointed with their performances in Games 1 and 2, the Vees came out with a much better effort in Game 3.

It was a big night for the line of Louis Wehmann, Matteo Danis, and Brady Birnie as the trio combined for eight points in the win yesterday.

AJ Reyelts picked up his first win of the series, making 18 saves.

Tickets:

You can secure your seats for Game 4 at the CN Centre HERE.

What's Next After This Game:

The Cougars will hit the road for Penticton to take on the Vees in Game 5 at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday at 7:05 pm.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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