Cougars Drop Game 3 at Home, Series Lead Trimmed to 2-1

Published on April 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars suffered their first home-ice loss since February 6, falling 5-3 to the Penticton Vees in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Final. Despite the setback, the Cougars continue to lead the best-of-seven series two games to one.

Aiden Foster, Brock Souch, and Dmitri Yakutsenak scored for Prince George, while Josh Ravensbergen turned aside 25 of 29 shots. The Cougars went 1-for-2 on the power play and were a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

For the third straight game, Prince George opened the scoring. Aiden Foster capitalized on a power-play breakaway at 16:20 of the first period to give the Cougars the early lead. The Cats doubled their advantage late in the frame when Foster's strong individual effort set up Brock Souch, who tapped home a pass in tight at 18:51 to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Penticton responded in the second period with two goals just 10 seconds apart. Former Cougar Matteo Danis scored his first of the playoffs at 13:40, and Seattle Kraken prospect Ryden Evers followed quickly with a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the game at 2-2. The score remained even through two periods.

The Vees grabbed their first lead of the series in the third period, converting on a 2-on-1 as Brady Birnie buried his fourth of the post-season at 12:15 to make it 3-2. Prince George answered at 15:47 when Dmitri Yakutsenak shoveled home his third of the playoffs to even the score at 3-3.

However, Penticton regained the lead late. Louis Wehmann threaded a pass to Birnie at the back door, and he slid home his second of the night at 18:07, which stood as the game-winner. The Vees added an empty-net goal at 19:08 to seal the 5-3 victory.

The two teams square off in Game 4 tomorrow night at the CN Centre. Tickets are available HERE.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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