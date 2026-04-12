Cougars Storm Home with 2-0 Series Lead After 6-2 Win over Penticton
Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PENTICTON, BC - The Prince George Cougars are headed home with a 2-0 series lead after a commanding 6-2 victory over the Penticton Vees Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Terik Parascak and Jett Lajoie each scored twice, while Tyrone Sobry and Dawson Seitz added their first goals of the 2026 playoffs. Josh Ravensbergen was stellar once again in the Cougars' crease, turning aside 40 shots.
Special teams played a decisive role. Prince George went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, scoring twice while short-handed, and finished 2-for-4 on the power play.
"We're happy with the start, for sure," said Cougars assistant coach Carter Rigby. "They pushed - they're a really good team. It was important for our group to be ready from the get-go. Getting two short-handed goals early gave our group a boost, and I thought we stayed disciplined for most of the night. It's been a great effort through two games."
Post-Game Audio with Assistant Coach Carter Rigby
https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/04/12021131/riggs-post-game-apr-11.mp3
For the second straight game, the Cougars opened the scoring while short-handed. Parascak netted his sixth goal of the playoffs at 6:35 of the first period, and just 12 seconds later, Sobry blasted home another short-handed marker from the left point to make it 2-0.
Prince George carried the momentum onto the power play, where Parascak capitalized on a lively bounce off the back boards and tucked the puck past Penticton netminder AJ Reyelts to extend the lead to 3-0. The Cougars weren't done there. In the final minute of the period, Lajoie scored a highlight-reel goal at 19:20 to give Prince George a 4-0 advantage after 20 minutes.
Ravensbergen continued his strong play in the second period, stopping all 14 shots he faced. Late in the frame, Riley Ashe sprung Seitz on a 2-on-1, and Seitz made no mistake at 18:25 to push the lead to 5-0.
In the third, Bauer Dumanski fired a one-timer that was redirected by Lajoie for his second of the night, making it 6-0. Penticton added a pair of late goals, but the Cougars skated away with a convincing 6-2 win.
The series now shifts to the CN Centre on Tuesday night, where a raucous home crowd awaits as Prince George looks to build on its series lead.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026
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