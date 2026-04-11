Silvertips Take Game One of Conference Semifinal against Kelowna

Published on April 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silveritps captured Game One of the Western Conference Semifinal, besting the Kelowna Rockets 4-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.

Shea Busch opened the scoring with a powerplay goal at 11:50 in the first period, rifling a one-timer past netminder Harrison Boettiger. Ty Halaburda tied the game 23 seconds into the second period, converting on a turnover behind the Silvertips' net.

Everett reclaimed the lead 4:20 into the second, as Matias Vanhanen banged in a rebound off a Brek Liske shot for his first of two on the night. Julius Miettinen provided insurance at 16:14, burying a breakaway goal from an impressive Landon DuPont stretch pass.

Vanhanen contributed an empty-netter with 1:43 remaining in regulation to complete the 4-1 win. Anders Miller stopped 21 of 22 in the victory. The Silvertips' penalty kill came up clutch, denying all five powerplay attempts.

Kelowna's Tij Iginla was held off the statsheet for just the seventh time in 53 appearances between the regular season and Playoffs in the game.

Game Two is set for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.







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