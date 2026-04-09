DuPont, Smith Named Finalists for WHL Defenseman of the Year

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips defensemen Landon DuPont and Tarin Smith have been named finalists for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for Western Hockey League Defenseman of the Year.

DuPont, an '09-born Calgary, AB native, led Silvertip defenders in scoring with 18 goals and 55 assists for 73 total points in 63 games played. He contributed 31 points on the powerplay, while also leading the team with 283 shots on goal- an average of 4.5 per game. Defensively, DuPont finished as a +59- fourth-best amongst all skaters in the WHL. He earned CHL Rookie of the Year honors

Smith, an '06-born Porcupine Plain, SK native, finished second on the team in scoring by a defender with 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points in 65 games played. The Anaheim Ducks prospect recorded 24 powerplay points with 259 shots on goal, second-most on the team behind only DuPont. His +65 defensive rating ranked best amongst all WHL skaters this season. Smith also broke the Silvertips franchise record for career points by a defender, passing Kevin Davis' mark of 174.

Tickets for Games One and Two of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Kelowna Rockets are available.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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