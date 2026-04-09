WHL Announces Finalists for Four Broncos Memorial Trophy

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Player of the Year.

The most prestigious individual award in the WHL, the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is named in memory of the four members of the Swift Current Broncos who died in a tragic bus crash December 30, 1986. Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka, and Brent Ruff all died when the Broncos bus crashed while en route to a game in Regina.

Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 19-year-old product of Chauvin, Alta., had a breakout campaign, registering 45 goals, 83 points, and a plus-55 rating in 55 games as captain of the Tigers. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound right-shot blueliner's 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 83 points finished second among all WHL defencemen. With 11 game-winning goals, the smooth-skating defender finished tied for first in among all WHL skaters. Pickford's 45 goals set a Medicine Hat Tigers franchise record for goals by a defenceman, surpassing the previous mark of 32 set by Kris Russell in 2006-07. A two-time WHL Champion (Seattle - 2023; Medicine Hat - 2025), Pickford was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford has played 224 career WHL regular season games, tallying 165 points (73G-92A).

Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., finished second in WHL scoring with 104 points (45G-59A) in 68 games. The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger's 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 59 assists ranked fifth across the League. Ruck's 16 power-play goals were tied for third best in the WHL, and his 10 game-winning goals were also tied for third in the League. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruck is ranked 26th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, he was selected to represent Team CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He followed that in February by being named to Team East for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has skated in 132 career WHL regular season games, recording 147 points (71G-76A). Ruck was a member of the Tigers 2025 WHL Championship.

Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., and twin brother of Liam, finished first in WHL scoring with 108 points (21G-87A) in 68 games. The 6-foot, 167-pound centre's 87 assists were tops in the WHL this season, leading the next best skater by 21. Ruck's 38 power-play assists were best in the WHL. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruck is ranked 31st among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In February, he was selected to represent Team East for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (21st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has played in 132 career WHL regular season games, tallying 137 points (29G-108A). Ruck was a member of the Tigers 2025 WHL Championship.

JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

The 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, exploded onto the WHL as a rookie, posting 97 points (42G-55A) in 68 games with the Blazers. Hurlbert's 97 points were fourth in the WHL, while his 42 goals were tied for fourth. He led all WHL rookies in scoring. The 6-foot, 182-pound right winger served as an alternate captain for the Blazers in his first WHL season. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Hurlbert is ranked 10th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. The first-year WHL forward was named to Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November, before representing Team West in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. He was originally selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

The 19-year-old product of Lake Country, B.C., returned following an injury-shortened 2024-25 season to lead the WHL in points per game (1.88), registering 90 points (41G-49A) in 48 games with the Rockets. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound centre established new career highs in both assists and points, best his previous marks from 2023-24 when he tallied 37 assists and 84 points in 64 games. Iginla finished sixth in both goals and points among all WHL skaters. Selected by the Utah Mammoth in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Iginla has played 184 career WHL regular season games, posting 225 points (108G-117A). Prior to arriving in Kelowna, he was a member of Seattle's 2023 WHL Championship squad. Iginla was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 19-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., finished third in WHL scoring with 100 points. He was one of only three WHL players to reach the 100-point plateau and was the lone WHL player to register 50 goals in 2025-26. Having split the season between the Vancouver Giants and Thunderbirds, the 5-foot-8, 158-pound right winger finished tied for first in the WHL with 11 game-winning goals. Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (94th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt has collected 237 points (123G-114A) in 195 career WHL regular season games. Schmidt was originally selected by the Giants in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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