Western Hockey League Nominates Josh Ravensbergen for Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars goaltender and San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen has been nominated for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL's Goaltender of the Year.

Ravensbergen delivered a remarkable campaign in the Cougars crease, leading the WHL in wins with 32 while also posting a league-best .919 save percentage. His consistency and composure were on display all season long, providing the Cougars with elite goaltending night in and night out.

What makes Ravensbergen's numbers even more impressive is that he achieved them despite missing nearly a month of the regular season while representing Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Ravensbergen's nomination marks another milestone in what has been a standout season for the 19-year-old netminder, who continues to establish himself as one of the premier goaltenders in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the WHL's top goaltender as voted on by WHL General Managers.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

Western Hockey League Nominates Josh Ravensbergen for Goaltender of the Year - Prince George Cougars

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