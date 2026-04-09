CHL Reveals Players Ranked 50-41 on Top 50 List

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to reveal the players ranked No. 50 through No. 41 on its Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list (see below), a signature initiative launched as part of the CHL's 50th anniversary season. The countdown celebrates the greatest players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since 1975-76, honouring the stars who have shaped major junior hockey over the past five decades.

As part of the initiative, a panel of media members first identified the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years (since 1975-76). From there, the final ranking order was determined using a weighted formula that combined media and fan voting to rank the players from No. 1 through No. 50.

50. Larry Murphy, Defenceman | OHL | Peterborough Petes (1978-80) | Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs & Detroit Red Wings (1980-2001): Murphy helped Peterborough win the 1979 Memorial Cup before breaking out for 89 points in 1979-80, earning OHL Defenceman of the Year and OHL First All-Star Team honours. He added 17 points in 14 playoff games as the Petes repeated as OHL champions in 1980. Murphy went on to a Hall of Fame NHL career, winning four Stanley Cups and recording 1,216 points in 1,615 games.

49. Scott Stevens, Defenceman | OHL | Kitchener Rangers (1980-82) | Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues & New Jersey Devils (1982-2004): Stevens starred on Kitchener's 1982 championship team, collecting 42 points in 68 games and 11 more in 15 playoff contests while helping the Rangers win both the OHL title and the franchise's first Memorial Cup. He later became a Hall of Fame NHL defenceman, captaining the New Jersey Devils to three Stanley Cups and winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2000.

48. Taylor Hall, Forward | OHL | Windsor Spitfires (2007-10) | Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks & Carolina Hurricanes (2010-Present): Hall led Windsor through one of the most dominant runs in CHL history, winning OHL and CHL Rookie of the Year in 2007-08 before helping the Spitfires capture back-to-back Memorial Cups. He won the Stafford Smythe Trophy (Memorial Cup MVP) twice, the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award (OHL Playoffs MVP) in 2009, and later captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2017-18.

47. Brian Propp, Forward | WHL | Brandon Wheat Kings (1976-79) | Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Minnesota North Stars & Hartford Whalers (1979-94):One of the WHL's all-time great scorers, Propp recorded 511 points in 213 regular-season games, won back-to-back WHL scoring titles, and led Brandon to its first WHL championship in 1978-79. He went on to score 425 goals and 1,004 points in the NHL, appearing in five Stanley Cup Finals.

46. Steven Stamkos, Forward | OHL | Sarnia Sting (2006-08) | Tampa Bay Lightning & Nashville Predators (2008-Present): Stamkos scored 100 goals and 197 points in just two OHL seasons, winning the Bobby Smith Trophy (OHL Scholastic Player of the Year) in 2006-07 and CHL Top Prospect honours in 2007-08 after a 58-goal campaign. The first overall pick in 2008, he later became a two-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time NHL goal-scoring leader, and 600-goal scorer.

45. Mark Recchi, Forward | WHL | New Westminster Bruins & Kamloops Blazers (1984-88) | Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning & Boston Bruins (1988-2011): Recchi's WHL career peaked with a 154-point season in 1987-88 with Kamloops, and he finished junior with 292 regular-season points and 50 playoff points. He later built a Hall of Fame career in the NHL, recording 1,533 points and winning three Stanley Cups with three different teams.

44. Guy Carbonneau, Forward | QMJHL | Chicoutimi Saguenéens (1976-80) | Montréal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues & Dallas Stars (1980-2000): Carbonneau was a cornerstone in Chicoutimi, recording 435 points in 274 games, posting back-to-back seasons with 140-plus points, and captaining the Saguenéens. He later became one of the NHL's premier defensive forwards, winning three Selke Trophies, three Stanley Cups, and a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

43. Cam Neely, Forward | WHL | Portland Winterhawks (1982-84) | Vancouver Canucks & Boston Bruins (1983-96): Neely burst onto the WHL scene with 56 goals and 120 points as a rookie in 1982-83, then helped Portland win the 1983 Memorial Cup with a hat trick in the final. He went on to a Hall of Fame NHL career, scoring 395 goals and becoming one of the era's most feared power forwards.

42. Leon Draisaitl, Forward | WHL | Prince Albert Raiders & Kelowna Rockets (2012-15) | Edmonton Oilers (2015-Present): Draisaitl totaled 216 points in 160 WHL regular-season games, highlighted by a 105-point season in Prince Albert and a standout 2015 playoff run with Kelowna that ended with WHL Playoff MVP and Memorial Cup MVP honours. In the NHL, he became one of the league's top offensive stars, winning the Hart, Art Ross, Ted Lindsay, and Rocket Richard trophies.

41. Patrice Bergeron, Forward | QMJHL | Acadie-Bathurst Titan (2001-03) | Boston Bruins (2003-2023): Bergeron played just one full season in Acadie-Bathurst, but made it count, setting Titan rookie records with 73 points and 50 assists in 2002-03 and tying the QMJHL rookie record for points in a playoff game with six. He later spent 19 seasons with the Boston Bruins, winning a record six Selke Trophies, a Stanley Cup, and surpassing 1,000 points with the franchise.

Further rankings from the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list will be revealed in the coming weeks.

CHL Top 50 Evaluation Criteria and Eligibility

The CHL's Top 50 Players were selected by a panel of more than 40 media members who submitted ranked 1-50 ballots guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. Panelists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL - including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition - alongside on-ice achievement in the Member Leagues, reflecting what players accomplished during their time in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL through production, individual honours, team success, and sustained dominance. Selections also accounted for historical significance, recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact, and lasting contributions to CHL history.

To be eligible, players must have competed in at least one full season in the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL during the CHL's 50-year history beginning in 1975-76; for players who competed in 1975-76 and also played prior to that season, their entire CHL career was considered when evaluating on-ice accomplishments.







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