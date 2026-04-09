Western Hockey League Names Carson Carels Nominee for Defenceman of the Year

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels has been named a nominee for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL's Defenceman of the Year.

Carels, a 2026 NHL Draft-eligible blueliner, produced a sensational season on the Cougars' back end, recording 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in the regular season. He also finished the year with 73 penalty minutes and a +23 plus/minus rating.

In addition to his on-ice performance with the Cougars, Carels earned several notable honours this season. He represented Team CHL at the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game, played for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in Minnesota, and served as captain for Team West at the WHL Top Prospects Game.

Carels is one of six nominees for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the WHL's top defenceman as voted on by WHL General Managers.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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