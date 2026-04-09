Woo & Pickford Named Finalists for Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy

Published on April 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Defenceman of the Year

Bill Hunter was a founder and builder of the WHL. He served as Owner, General Manager, and Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings from 1966 through 1972, while also serving as the first Chairman of the Board for the WHL. Hunter was the driving force that kept the WHL at the forefront of Major Junior hockey in Canada.

Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 19-year-old product of Chauvin, Alta., had a breakout campaign, registering 45 goals, 83 points, and a plus-55 rating in 55 games as captain of the Tigers. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound right-shot blueliner's 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 83 points finished second among all WHL defencemen. With 11 game-winning goals, the smooth-skating defender finished tied for first in among all WHL skaters. Pickford's 45 goals set a Medicine Hat Tigers franchise record for goals by a defenceman, surpassing the previous mark of 32 set by Kris Russell in 2006-07. A two-time WHL Champion (Seattle - 2023; Medicine Hat - 2025), Pickford was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford has played 224 career WHL regular season games, tallying 165 points (73G-92A).

Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 19-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., posted a career best campaign, logging 86 points (29G-57A) in 56 games to lead all WHL defencemen in scoring. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right shot blueliner's 29 goals were second among all WHL rearguards, while his 57 assists were tops among defencemen across the League. With four shorthanded goals to his credit, Woo finished tied for first among all WHL players. Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the first round (18th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Woo has played 259 career WHL regular season games, securing 187 points (51G-136A). He helped the Tigers claim the WHL Championship in 2025.

Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

The 18-year-old product of Lacombe, Alta., posted incredible numbers in his NHL Draft season, including 28 goals and 78 points, along with a plus-32 rating for the East Division champion Raiders. Rudolph's 28 goals and 78 points both finished third among all WHL defencemen. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound right-shot blueliner tied a Raiders franchise record for goals by a defenceman, matching the mark established by Josh Morrissey in 2013-14. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Rudolph is ranked sixth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, Rudolph was selected to represent Team CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He followed that up in February by captaining Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected first overall by the Raiders in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph has played 132 career WHL regular season games, tallying 119 points (35G-84A).

Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

The 16-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., registered career highs in all major offensive categories, including 18 goals, 55 assists, 73 points, and a plus-59 rating in 63 games this season. DuPont's 73 points were tied for fourth among all WHL rearguards, while his 55 assists were tied for second. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound right-shot blueliner took home the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2024-25 having entered the WHL at 15 years old after being granted Exceptional Player Status by Hockey Canada. DuPont tallied 28 power-play assists in 2025-26, good enough for second in the entire WHL. Eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, DuPont has played 127 career WHL regular season games, collecting 133 points (35G-98A) and a plus-90 rating. He was selected by the Silvertips with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

The 20-year-old product of Porcupine Plain, Sask., enjoyed his best WHL season yet, scoring 71 points (16G-55A) in 65 games while serving as captain of the Silvertips. Smith's 55 assists left him tied for second among all WHL defencemen. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot blueliner was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (79th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. In 208 career WHL regular season games, Smith has secured 176 points (41G-135A). Smith was originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

The 17-year-old product of Cypress River, Man., emerged as a dominant force in 2025-26, recording 73 points (20G-53A) in 58 games. Carels' 73 points tied for fourth among WHL blueliners, while he was one of only six rearguards to reach the 20-goal plateau. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-shot Carels is ranked third among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, he was selected to represent Team CHL in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Come February, Carels was named captain of Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Cougars in the first round (16th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Carels has played 125 career WHL regular season games, securing 111 points (26G-85A).







Western Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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