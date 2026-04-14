Tigers Beat Hitmen 5-2 to Take 3-0 Series Lead

Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Tigers took on the Hitmen on Monday, April 13th for game three of the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Tigers were looking to take a 3-0 series lead after winning both previous games of the series at home in Co-op Place.

Medicine Hat had a strong offensive first period outshooting Calgary 13-9 in the opening frame.

However, the Hitmen were the first on the board with a quick goal to start the game on an early power play. Ethan Moore scored his eighth goal of the playoffs to put the Hitmen up 1-0 at 1:04.

There was little time for the Hitmen to get comfortable with the lead as Liam Ruck evened the score with his third of the playoffs just 0:15 later. Andrew Basha banked a rebound off Eric Tu's left pad that bounced to Ruck in the slot who buried a one-timer to tie the game 1-1.

Calgary jumped back in front with Wyatt Pisarczyk's first of the post-season at 7:34 after a deflection out front.

The Tigers would remain down by one until the second period where Liam Ruck scored his second of the night at 4:49 to tie the game. Liam fired a rocket of a wrist shot from the left circle on a short handed opportunity, scoring his second tying goal of the night.

The CHL's leading scorers continued to work their magic as Markus Ruck followed up his brother's tying goal with a tally of his own to give the Tigers their first lead of the night. Andrew Basha sent a cross-ice feed to Liam Ruck who fed his brother Markus out front for a quick deflection to make it 3-2 Tigers at 11:51.

While Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 11-7 in the second period, they couldn't get past the iron as they rang a couple high-danger opportunities off of the post and the Tigers came out of the middle frame ahead by one.

The Hitmen made a massive push to tie the game in the third period but the Tigers' defensive play and the goaltending showcase put on by Carter Casey kept them at bay.

Even though Calgary had a 5-on-3 power play in the third period, they were no match for the stellar Tigers PK unit and Casey's leather.

Empty net goals from Liam Ruck and Ethan Neutens completed Liam's hat trick and sealed the 5-2 win for the Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/0

PK: 5/6 - 83.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Liam Ruck (3G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Carter Casey (36SH, 34SV) - Medicine Hat

Eric Tu (26SH, 23SV) - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action for Game 4 on Wednesday, April 15th in the Scotiabank Saddledome.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

Tigers Beat Hitmen 5-2 to Take 3-0 Series Lead - Medicine Hat Tigers

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