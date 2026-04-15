Oil Kings Graduate Zemlak Commits to Ferris State University for 26/27 Season

Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - An Edmonton Oil Kings graduate will be headed back to the NCAA next season.

Defenceman Austin Zemlak has committed to Ferris State University for the 2026/2027 season.

"I am excited to continue my education and hockey career at Ferris State University next season," Zemlak said. "I would like to thank the Edmonton Oil Kings for a memorable second half and end to my junior career. Playing at home to end my junior career was a pleasure and I think the Oil Kings are a world class organization."

The Fort McMurray, Alta. product joined the Oil Kings this year after beginning the season with Arizona State University. Edmonton acquired Zemlak from the Tri-City Americans where he spent the previous season. With the Oil Kings, Zemlak played in 31 games, scoring twice and adding seven assists while also earning a +10 rating. In the playoffs, Zemlak had one assist in seven games as was a +1.

Prior to his time in Edmonton, Zemlak played one season with the Americans earning 25 points in 60 games. He also played parts of four seasons with the Victoria Royals where he played 147 games, tallying 33 points.

Combined through his WHL career, Zemlak scored 67 points in 234 games, along with one assist in 12 playoff games.

Victoria had made him the ninth-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Ferris State Bulldogs played out of Big Rapids Michigan in CCHA in NCAA Division I.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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