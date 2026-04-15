Vancouver Giants Part Ways with Head Coach Parker Burgess
Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that Head Coach Parker Burgess will not return next season.
"I want to thank Parker for his hard work and leadership during a difficult season," Giants Majority Owner Ron Toigo said. "The results fell short of our expectations, but we appreciate his efforts and contributions to the Giants, and we wish him all the best moving forward."
Burgess, 41, was hired as Head Coach last summer.
"I would like to thank Ron and Hnat Domenichelli for the opportunity this past season," Burgess said. "I am grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff. Our family enjoyed our time in Vancouver and had a positive experience coaching in such a great league."
Prior to joining the Giants, Burgess led the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League to their first ever Clark Cup Championship in 2024-25- his third season with the club. He has helped develop nine NHL Draft picks over the last two seasons. Burgess was also previously the Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League for two seasons.
The Vancouver Giants would like to thank Parker for everything he put into the organization during his tenure.
The search for a new head coach begins immediately.
Images from this story
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Vancouver Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess
(Rob Wilton)
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Vancouver Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess
(Rob Wilton)
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Vancouver Giants Head Coach Parker Burgess
(Rob Wilton)
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