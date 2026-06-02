Giants Hire Mason Chong as Next Equipment Manager

Published on June 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today that Mason Chong will serve as the team's new Equipment Manager starting in the 2026-27 WHL season.

Chong, 27, most recently held the position of Head Trainer and Equipment Manager for the BCHL's Coquitlam Express. From 2023-25, he held the same position for the Surrey Eagles, which included winning a Fred Page Cup in 2024. He was also a business and game operations intern with the Giants during the 2021-22 season.

"I'm excited to join the Vancouver Giants as their next Equipment Manager," Chong said. "I'd like to thank Ron and Pete Toigo for this incredible opportunity- chances like this don't come around often. I'm looking forward to the season ahead and am honoured to once again be part of this organization."

Prior to his time in the BCHL, Chong was a trainer for both the PJHL's Port Moody Panthers and the BCEHL's Valley West Giants. He is a graduate of Trinity Western University with a degree in Human Kinetics - Kinesiology.

The entire Vancouver Giants organization welcomes Mason back to the team.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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