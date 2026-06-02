Rebels Acquire Draft Picks from Victoria

Published on June 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have completed a trade today with the Victoria Royals.

The Rebels have acquired three draft picks - a fourth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, a second-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft (via Saskatoon), and a fourth-round pick in the 2030 WHL Prospects Draft - in exchange for defenceman Nate Yellowaga.

Yellowaga ('08) recorded 27 points in 67 games with the Rebels in 2025-26 and added four points in five playoff games.

From Calgary, AB, Yellowaga was selected by the Rebels in round nine, 194th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.