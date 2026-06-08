Rebels and Pats Swap Draft Picks
Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have completed a trade today with the Regina Pats.
The Rebels and Pats have swapped first-round picks at the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The Rebels also received a third-round pick in the 2027 CHL Import Draft (via Everett) from the Pats.
The 2026 CHL Import Draft takes place on June 30 starting at 9 a.m. MT. The selection order for the draft has not yet been finalized.
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