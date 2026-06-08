Silvertips Acquire Sixth-Overall Import Pick for Kayd Ruedig

Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired the sixth-overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for defenseman Kayd Ruedig.

Ruedig, an '07-born Humboldt, SK native, posted 16 goals and 20 assists over 66 appearances in 2025-26 spread across the Portland Winterhawks, Kamloops Blazers and Silvertips. He logged six goals and six assists with a +15 defensive rating in 29 games played with Everett, with an additional two goals and four assists in 17 playoff games en route to an Ed Chynoweth Cup.

"Kayd played a huge role in our stretch run and playoff drive," commented head coach Mike Fraser. "He will always be known as a champion and as an integral part of the memorable season we had. We wish him all the best in Swift Current."

The Silvertips had originally acquired Ruedig on Jan. 7 from Kamloops in exchange for a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick, both in the 2028 WHL Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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