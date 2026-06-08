Chiefs Sign 2026 First Round WHL Draft Pick Brody Antignani

Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2011-born forward Brody Antignani (ant-ig-NAWN-ee) has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. The 5'8.5", 149 lb. Antignani was drafted by the Spokane Chiefs 12th overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft in early May.

"Brody is a high-octane player who has produced offense at every level he has played. He is highly-dangerous and creative with the puck on his stick. He also brings leadership ability and elevates his play in big moments. We feel he is an excellent fit for the Spokane Chiefs identity, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Spokane," said Spokane Chiefs Assistant General Manager George Ross.

Antignani, from Calgary, Alberta, recorded 29 goals and 66 points in 30 games for the Edge School U15 Prep Team last season. He was named to the CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team in both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

"I'm thrilled to go to a first-class organization, with incredible fans. I've been fortunate to have great coaching and support from my family along the way which has helped me get to this point," Antignani said. "I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Spokane Chiefs"

Antignani is the first Spokane Chiefs 2026 draft pick to sign with the team and is first able to join the team as a full-time player during the 2027-28 season. He is eligible to play up to 10 games with the Chiefs during the 2026-27 season as an AP player.

"We are excited to welcome Brody and his family to the Chiefs organization. He possesses a high level of skill and hockey sense which enables him to be a very creative and dangerous offensive threat," said Spokane Chiefs General Manager, Matt Bardsley. "We believe he will be a strong contributor to our team and one who the fans will be excited to watch during his time in Spokane."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.