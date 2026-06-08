Cass Bruni Named General Manager of Calgary Hitmen

Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are pleased to announce Cass Bruni as the club's new General Manager. Garry Davidson will assume a Hockey Operations Advisory role where he will continue to support the club's hockey operations.

Cass Bruni came to the Calgary Hitmen in 2017, serving as their video coach until 2020 before transitioning to the team's scouting staff for four seasons. In 2024, Bruni took on the role of Assistant General Manager, working closely with Davidson in building the Calgary Hitmen program over the past two seasons.

"I am honoured to lead the Hitmen as we aspire to be the premier junior hockey development program in North America. I would like to thank CSEC ownership, Robert Hayes, President and CEO, and Mike Moore, Vice President of the Calgary Hitmen, for their confidence in me as I take on this tremendous opportunity," said General Manager Cass Bruni.

With this transition, Garry Davidson will move into a Hockey Operations advisory role. Davidson served as General Manager of the Everett Silvertips from 2012 to 2021 before joining the Calgary Hitmen as Director of Player Personnel from 2021 to 2023 and as General Manager from 2023-2026. He has played a key role in elevating the Hitmen program and was named a finalist for WHL Executive of the Year in consecutive seasons.

"We have planned this transition for a few seasons and today is great step forward for the Hitmen organization. Garry has been instrumental in the success of our team since he joined us and has been impactful in our playoff success in the past two seasons while also mentoring Cass," said Moore. "Cass brings a strong process mindset from his engineering degree as well as a sound strategic approach gained from his law degree and professional background. His ten years with the Hitmen have also provided him the foundation for his role as General Manager. We are excited to have Cass and Garry as part of the Hitmen organization."

"None of this would be possible without the mentorship and support of Garry Davidson and the incredible scouts, coaches, executives and staff I've had the privilege of working alongside the past ten seasons," continued Bruni.

Next up for the Calgary Hitmen is the CHL Import Draft taking place on Tuesday, June 30th.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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