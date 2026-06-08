Broncos Acquire Defenceman Kayd Ruedig from Everett

Published on June 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born defenceman Kayd Ruedig from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2026 first-round CHL Import Draft pick.

Ruedig joins the Broncos after a strong 2025-26 season that saw him suit up for three WHL clubs. The 6-foot defenceman began the campaign with the Portland Winterhawks before being traded to the Kamloops Blazers and later the Everett Silvertips, where he finished the season.

Across 66 regular season games this past season, Ruedig recorded 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points. He added two goals and four assists in 17 playoff games, helping Everett capture the WHL Championship. Ruedig also contributed one goal and two assists in five games at the Memorial Cup.

The Humboldt, SK product is no stranger to Swift Current, having previously played for the Swift Current Legionnaires AAA program during the 2023-24 season, where he served as an alternate captain.

"As a former Legionnaire, we are super excited to welcome Kayd back to Swift Current. Kayd brings welcomed mobility and transition offense to our blue line. He also packs 34 games of WHL playoff experience, 5 Memorial Cup games, and a league championship ring. That experience will be super valuable in our room as we continue to improve everyday," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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