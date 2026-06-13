Broncos Sign Foward Lincoln Ayers Assad

Published on June 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce the signing of 2008-born forward Lincoln Ayers Assad to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Ayers Assad, a 6'0" forward from Bloomington, Minnesota, joins the Broncos after playing this past season at Academy of Holy Angels (Minnesota State High School League), where he served as captain. In 27 regular season games, Ayers Assad recorded an impressive 30 goals and 31 assists for 61 points. He also appeared in two games with the USHL's Lincoln Stars.

"We welcome Lincoln and his family to the Broncos organization. Lincoln is a strong and powerful skater who brings scoring touch and physicality. Everyone we spoke with coaching in Minnesota high school hockey raved about his skating, competitiveness, and work ethic. We were really looking to improve the depth of our 2008 birth year group and we feel Lincoln can be a positive addition to our team," said Broncos General Manager Travis Crickard.

"I am honoured and extremely excited to sign with the Swift Current Broncos in the WHL and continue my hockey career with such a great organization and devoted community," said Ayers Assad.

The Broncos welcome Lincoln and his family to Swift Current and look forward to seeing him on the ice.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.