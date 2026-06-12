Warriors Acquire Griffin Darby from Portland Winterhawks

Published on June 12, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 17-year-old defenceman Griffin Darby (2008) from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a 2027 CHL Import Draft first-round pick, a 2027 fifth-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2028 sixth-round pick.

"Adding Griffin gives us more depth on our blue line. Griffin makes a good first pass, plays a good two-way game, and can play against top players," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He will bring experience, character, and leadership to our dressing room."

Darby (6'0, 176lbs) was originally a first-round pick of the Winterhawks at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. In 110 games with the Winterhawks over the last two seasons, Darby has recorded two goals, 20 points, and 62 penalty minutes.

Originally from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Darby notched his first WHL goal on February 12, 2026, when the Winterhawks hosted the Victoria Royals.

With the Swift Current Legionnaires in the 2023-24 season, Darby notched four goals and 25 points through 39 games. In the 2022-2023 season, Darby led the Swift Current U15 AA Broncos defencemen with six goals and 35 points through 28 games.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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