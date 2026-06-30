Warriors Add Forward, Goaltender at 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed the 2026 CHL Import Draft by making two selections ahead of the 2026-2027 season.
With their first round selection, the Moose Jaw Warriors selected Finnish skater Rasmus Kamarainen 15th overall. In the second round, the Warriors took Slovakian goaltender Samuel Hrenak 76th overall. Hrenak was drafted 71st overall by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Playing last season with the Assat U20 team in Finland, Kamarainen recorded 16 goals and 36 points through 43 games. Kamarainen (5'11 ¬Â³, 176 lbs) has represented Finland at the U16, U17, U18, U19, and U20 levels, totalling 13 goals and 31 points in international competition.
"We wanted to add an older forward this year," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He's really highly skilled, [he] competes, and scores goals."
Kamarainen is the first Finnish player to be drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors.
In nine games with the Fargo Force of the USHL, Hrenak (6'3", 190lbs) posted a 7-1-1 record with a goals against average of 2.20 and a .918 save percentage. With team Slovakia at the U18 Championship, Hrenak earned a 1.62 goals against average, a .925 save percentage, and a record of 4-1-0.
"He's a big goalie; he moves well, [we] watched a lot of video on him," said Ripplinger. "We're looking forward to him hopefully joining us [for the upcoming season]."
Hrenak is the third goaltender ever selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors at the CHL Import Draft.
Ripplinger notes that the team has had good communication with both players' representation after they were drafted earlier today.
Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.
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