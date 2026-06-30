Wenatchee Wild Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Aiden Grossklaus battles for position in front of the Everett Silvertips' net

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild forward Aiden Grossklaus battles for position in front of the Everett Silvertips' net(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Over the last week, the Wenatchee Wild have been able to share pieces of their 2026-27 schedule, revealing their home opener last week and announcing their preseason schedule Monday morning. The regular-season schedule has now come into focus, with the announcement of the full 68-game slate Wednesday afternoon. The WHL unveiled its full regular-season schedule leaguewide Wednesday, totaling 782 games among the 23 member clubs.

As previously announced, the team will open a 34-game schedule at Town Toyota Center with its home opener on Saturday, September 19 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Wild will face Seattle and each of the other U.S. Division teams four times at home and four times on the road in 2026-27, with 40 of the 68 games on this year's schedule to be played against divisional opponents. They will take care of two of their eight battles against the defending Ed Chynoweth Cup champion Everett Silvertips in a home-and-home weekend set to end the month.

The Wild begin October with three divisional road games before enjoying their longest homestand since the club joined the Western Hockey League in 2023. Wenatchee will play nine consecutive games on home ice, the first time Town Toyota Center has hosted nine straight Wild home games since a nine-game homestand in the spring of 2014 when the team was in the North American Hockey League. Seven of the nine games on that homestand will be played against Canadian opponents, with five opponents not scheduled to visit Wenatchee this season outside of that stretch.

The Wild embark on a seven-game road swing immediately afterward, facing the Penticton Vees on Sunday, November 8 before visiting all six East Division clubs over a two-week span. Wenatchee's much-anticipated Thanksgiving weekend contests mark the club's return from the road, with a Black Friday tilt in the Wolves' Den against the Kelowna Rockets and a Saturday game against the Penticton Vees.

Seven home games are scheduled between Thanksgiving and Christmas, including this year's only visit from the Calgary Hitmen on December 15. Spokane's December 18 visit ends the holiday home slate, while the Wild go into the holiday break off a road game the following night in Kelowna. Everett stops by on New Year's Eve to resume the home schedule, while games against the Central Division's Edmonton Oil Kings and Red Deer Rebels and a back-to-back home weekend against Seattle highlight January's home schedule. February and March each feature four home games, with 15 of this season's final 23 regular-season games set to be played on the road.

Once again this year, 30 of the 34 home games are scheduled for weekends. Saturdays will be an especially home-heavy night this season, with 14 home games slated for Saturday nights. Wenatchee kicks off nine weekends with Friday night home games, and closes out the weekend with a Sunday home game on seven occasions. One of the four weeknight games is the New Year's Eve matchup against Everett, which will begin at a special time of 5 p.m. All Friday home games are slated for 7 p.m. starts, while Sunday games will get underway at 4 p.m. All remaining home games except for New Year's Eve are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The promotional schedule for the Wild is also rapidly coming together, with many popular promotions set to return this season. The popular "More Cowbell" giveaway presented by Ag Supply returns for the second home game September 26 against Everett, as does the team's FANtastic FANale for the last home game of the season against the Silvertips on March 27. Traditional jersey auction nights for Military Appreciation Night, Guns & Hoses, and Hockey Fights Cancer all return this season, as do holiday favorites like Ugly Sweater Night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Further details on the team's promotional schedule and single-game ticket availability will be announced throughout the summer.

Wenatchee's preseason schedule announced Monday features five exhibition games to lead the team into 2025-26, including a rookie game in the "Wolves' Den" to kick off the preseason on Monday, August 31. Wenatchee's annual Kids Day game returns Saturday, September 5 against Tri-City - all five preseason games will be played within the state of Washington against Western Conference foes.

Season tickets and three-game packs are currently on sale for the 2026-27 season. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team's office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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