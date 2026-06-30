Broncos Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule (40th Anniversary Season)

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, announced their full 68-game schedule for the 2026-27 regular season today.

The regular season begins on Saturday, September 19, when the Broncos host the Prince Albert Raiders at the InnovationPlex, and concludes on Saturday, March 27, with a road game against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

As part of the WHL's interconference schedule, the Broncos will face each U.S. and B.C. Division opponent once during the regular season. Within the Central Division, Swift Current will play each opponent four times.

In the East, the Broncos will play six games against Regina, seven games against Moose Jaw (four home, three road) and Brandon (four road, three home), and eight games against Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

After making their U.S. Division road trip last season, the Broncos will travel through the B.C. Division in 2026-27.

The six-game trip begins on Friday, October 2 in Victoria, followed by a game against Vancouver on Saturday, October 3. Swift Current will then visit Penticton on Tuesday, October 6, Kelowna on Wednesday, October 7, Kamloops on Friday, October 9, before wrapping up the trip in Prince George on Sunday, October 11.

The breakdown of games per month goes as follows: September (3), October (13), November (10), December (9), January (11), February (11) and March (11).







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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