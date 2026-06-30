Oil Kings Announce 2026/2027 Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Western Hockey League, and the Edmonton Oil Kings announced their schedule for the 2026/2027 regular season today.

With families at the forefront of Oil Kings hockey, 80 per-cent of the home games this season take place on a weekend or a holiday.

The Oil Kings will play 68 games, 34 at home, and 34 on the road. It all begins with the already announced Home Opener set for Sunday, September 20 at 4 p.m. against the Calgary Hitmen for the first Family Fun Sunday of the season! The Oil Kings begin the season on Saturday, September 19 in Red Deer against the Rebels.

Edmonton's first choice for family entertainment still starts at just $20 a seat for Oil Kings home games at Rogers Place. Add in Kids Food Combos starting at just $7.50 and the value is unbeatable!

For the first time ever, the Oil Kings will play on Halloween with a 1 p.m. puck drop against the Kamloops Blazers.

Family Day Monday plans are covered as well as the Oil Kings welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes on February 15 at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the value goes well beyond the tickets Wiener Wednesday's are back once again with six Wednesdays on the schedule this season starting on November 4 against Lethbridge featuring $2 hot dogs all game long. Taco Tuesday's make an appearance again this year with a December 8 matchup with the Prince George Cougars with $2 tacos all game long.

The loudest game of the year, Hockey Hooky is back on Wednesday March 3 as the Vancouver Giants are in town.

Along with Prince George, Vancouver, and Kamloops, the remainder of the B.C. Division will also visit Edmonton this season with the Victoria Royals visiting the Oil Kings on October 18, the Penticton Vees playing their first ever game at Rogers Place on October 25, and the Kelowna Rockets heading to Edmonton on January 16.

Another thrilling season of Oil Kings hockey is on the horizon, and you don't want to miss any of the action. Season tickets start at just $299 and is the best value for all 34 Oil Kings home games this season.

Meanwhile, on the road, the Oil Kings make their biennial trip to the U.S. Division from December 27 to January 6, starting off in Everett against the defending WHL Champion Silvertips.

A rematch of the first-round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs will take place four times as the Oil Kings battle the Saskatoon Blades at home on October 23 and November 25 and on the road on November 14 and January 20.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.