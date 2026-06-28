MacKenzie, Sauer, Snell, Ta'amu Selected at 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Day two of the 2026 NHL Draft saw four Edmonton Oil Kings hear their names called.

It all started in round three as defenceman Ethan MacKenzie was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 69th overall selection. MacKenzie becomes the first Oil King to be drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in team history, but he does join Oil Kings alumnus Miroslav Holinka who was drafted in 2024 before joining Edmonton for the 2024/2025 season. MacKenzie had a career year this season, scoring 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points in 59 games. The Peachland, B.C. product also helped Canada win bronze at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships where he had five points in seven games.

Then, in round five, one of the newest members of the Oil Kings, KJ Sauer was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 136th overall selection. The late-2007-born forward played for Andover High School in Minnesota last season and had 25 points in 15 games. Sauer also had five points in five regular season games with Lincoln in the USHL along with one goal in eight playoff games. The Andover, MN, USA product was acquired from the Penticton Vees and subsequently signed by the Oil Kings. Sauer father Kent was drafted into the NHL by Nashville in 1998, while his Uncles Kurt and Michael were drafted by Colordao (2000), and New York (2005) respectively.

Just a few picks later, Oil Kings netminder Parker Snell was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the 142nd Overall selection. Snell was 21-9-1 in the regular season with a 2.74 goals-against-average and a .895 save percentage with three shutouts. He would go on to sport a .924 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against-average in the playoffs in four games going 2-1-1. Snell becomes the second Oil King to be drafted by the Blue Jackets, joining Trey Fix-Wolansky in 2018. He is the fourth Oil Kings netminder to be drafted to the NHL.

Later in the day, the Winnipeg Jets selected Oil Kings defenceman Noa Ta'amu with the 199th overall selection, a seventh-round pick. In his second WHL season, Ta'amu had 12 points in 61 games for the Oil Kings and was a +29 in the regular season. He added one goal in seven playoff games. Ta'amu becomes the first player of Samoan descent to be drafted into the NHL, and the first Oil King to be drafted by the Winnipeg Jets.

A total of 30 players have now been drafted out of the Edmonton Oil Kings program in the modern era, dating back to 2007.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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