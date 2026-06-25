Numerous Oil Kings Looking to be Selected at 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The 2026 NHL Draft could see a fair share of Edmonton Oil Kings getting selected.

Seven current, former, or future Oil Kings are ranked by NHL Central Scouting and could hear their name called on Friday or Saturday.

The highest ranked skater is 2006-born defender Ethan MacKenzie who is coming off a career year with the Oil Kings. He is ranked 62nd among North American Skaters by Central Scouting after a season that saw him scored 22 goals, the second most by an Oil Kings defender in a single season, as well as adding 36 assists for 58 points in 59 games. He added three points in seven playoff games as well. The Peachland, B.C. product also helped Team Canada win bronze at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships where he had five points in seven games. MacKenzie's name is scattered through expert rankings this year as he is ranked as high as 48th by McKeens Hockey. Eliteprospects.com has his at 53rd, Hockey Prospects Radio has him at 55th, and Daily Faceoff has his at 58th.

2008-born forward Dylan Dean is ranked 88th among NHL Central Scouting after a solid rookie season in the WHL. The Maple Grove, MN, USA product scored 15 goals and added 14 assists for 29 points in 52 games this season and would go on to add three points in seven playoff games. McKeens Hockey has Dean ranked at 247th on their list.

Newly acquired and signed forward KJ Sauer is also in the Top-100 of NHL Central Scouting's rankings. The later 2007-birth year played this past season at Andover High School in Minnesota and had 25 points in 15 games. Sauer also spent time with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, playing in five regular season games, tallying five points. In the playoffs for the Stars, Sauer scored one goal in eight games. Acquired in May from the Penticton Vees, Sauer is ranked 98th by McKeens Hockey, and Eliteprospects.com has him at 128th in their rankings.

Defenceman Noa Ta'amu is ranked 109th by NHL Central Scouting after his second season in the WHL with the Oil Kings. The San Diego, CA, USA had three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 62 games, while also earning a +29 rating in his 17-year-old season. Ta'amu also added a goal in seven playoff games for Edmonton. Eliteprospects.com has Ta'amu ranked at 99th, while Daily Faceoff has him at 102nd, and McKeens Hockey has him at 166th.

Andrew O'Neill solid season in Edmonton has him ranked at 150th by NHL Central Scouting. The Fargo, ND, USA product played 65 games for the Oil Kings this year, scoring 20 goals and adding 23 assists for 43 points. He held a +25 rating and won 51.7% of his faceoffs. McKeens Hockey has the big centre ranked at 169th on their list ahead of the weekend.

2007-born forward Lukas Sawchyn is ranked right behind O'Neill by NHL Central Scouting as he sits 151st. Sawchyn led the Oil Kings in scoring this year with 27 goals and 61 assists for 88 points, finishing Top-10 in the WHL in points and third in assists. The Grande Prairie, Alta. product would also add a goal and six assists in seven playoff games as well for the Oil Kings. McKeens Hockey has Sawchyn at 154th in their rankings.

In goal, Parker Snell sits at 19th among North American netminders in NHL Central Scoutings rankings. In his first full season with the Oil Kings, Snell went 21-9-1-0 this season with a 2.74 goals-against-average, and a .895 save percentage to go along with three shutouts. Snell then elevated his game in the post-season, going 2-1-1 with a 2.22 goals-against-average, and a .924 save percentage in four starts. McKeens Hockey has Snell ranked 297th in their overall rankings.

The 2026 NHL Draft kicks off on Friday, June 26 and will wrap up the next day on June 27.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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