Vancouver Giants Announce the Return of Michael Dyck as Head Coach & General Manager

Published on June 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Michael Dyck with the Toronto Marlies

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Michael Dyck with the Toronto Marlies(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the hiring of Michael Dyck as the club's next Head Coach and General Manager.

Dyck returns to the Giants after spending the past three seasons as an Assistant Coach with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, where he recently helped the club capture the 2026 Calder Cup. He becomes the first person in franchise history to hold the dual role of Head Coach and GM.

"Michael has been an important part of the Giants family for many years, and we couldn't be more pleased to bring him back in this expanded role," Giants Majority Owner and President Ron Toigo said. "He knows what it takes to build a winning culture. His experience, character and commitment to player development make him the ideal person to guide our team both behind the bench and in the front office as we enter the next chapter of Giants hockey."

The appointment marks a return to familiar territory for Dyck, who previously served as the Giants' Head Coach from 2018-23. His history with the organization also includes stints as an assistant coach (2002-05), scout (2009-10) and director of player development (2010-12).

"It's an honour to return to this organization as GM and Head Coach," Dyck said. "We have a clear vision for how we want to play and the type of identity we want to create. We're focused on establishing a culture built on development, professionalism and consistent performance. I'm looking forward to getting to work with our players, staff and community."

A native of Lethbridge, Alta., Dyck brings 19 seasons of WHL coaching experience to the role.

During his previous tenure with the Giants from 2018-23, Dyck guided Vancouver to the 2019 WHL Championship Series and helped engineer one of the most memorable playoff upsets in league history when the eighth-seeded Giants defeated the top-seeded Everett Silvertips in the opening round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. He compiled a regular-season record of 144-120-17-7 and a playoff mark of 21-17 during his five seasons behind the bench.

In addition to his WHL experience with Vancouver, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Kootenay, Dyck has represented Canada as a coach on multiple occasions, winning gold medals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 IIHF Men's World Championship, as well as silver medals at the 2021 WJC, the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2016 Youth Olympic Games.

As a player, Dyck spent five seasons in the WHL from 1985-89 with the Calgary Wranglers, Brandon Wheat Kings and Regina Pats.

The Vancouver Giants organization extends a warm welcome back to Michael, his wife Charlene and their three children: Bailey, Carson and Brennan.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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