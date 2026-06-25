Rockets acquire two first-round picks from Seattle in exchange for defenceman Owen Hayden

Published on June 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets defenceman Owen Hayden

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets defenceman Owen Hayden(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have traded 2009-born defenceman Owen Hayden, a 2026 CHL Import Draft second-round pick (112th overall), and a 2028 fourth-round pick to the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2026 CHL Import Draft first-round pick (33rd overall), a 2028 first-round pick (PA), and a 2027 third-round pick (PA).

Hayden, 17, is a 6'7", 216-pound left-shot defenceman from Calgary, Alberta. Selected by the Rockets with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, he appeared in 44 regular-season games for Kelowna in 2025-26 and was part of the Canadian Red team that captured gold at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

"Owen approached us looking for a new opportunity and we were able to find the right deal for both sides. We feel good about what we were able to bring back in return."

The Rockets thank Owen for his time with the organization and wish him well in Seattle.

With the addition of the #33 import pick from Seattle, combined with the #178 pick previously received from Edmonton as part of the Parker Alcos acquisition at the trade deadline, the Rockets head into the 2026 CHL Import Draft holding three selections.

With veterans Vojtech Cihar and Tomas Poletin both expected to return to the organization for the 2026-27 season, the Rockets will evaluate their import roster needs heading into the import draft, where they could potentially bring in a third European player.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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