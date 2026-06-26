T-Birds NHL Draft Preview

Published on June 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release









Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Marek Sklenicka

(Seattle Thunderbirds) Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Marek Sklenicka(Seattle Thunderbirds)

Here is a draft preview of the Birds waiting to get their name called at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York this upcoming Friday and Saturday!

Noah Kosick, a center out of Victoria, B.C., was drafted by Calgary in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, taken eleventh overall. The T-Birds acquired him during the 2026 trade deadline in January. He is ranked #128 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters).

In the second half of the season Kosick played 32 games with the T-Birds putting up 20 points (6g 14a) during the regular season. During the T-Birds first round playoff run Kosick put up 5 points (1g 4a).

Marek Sklenicka was drafted by the T-Birds in the first round, 22nd overall during the 2025 CHL Import Draft and just finished his first season in the WHL.

Sklenicka is ranked #6 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Goalies) and had a strong season this year. 42 games played 20-12-6, 3.21 GAA, .902 SV% and had 3 shutouts.

Jonas Kemps was signed by the Thunderbirds back in May to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. The Thunderbirds acquired Kemps' rights in April in a trade with the Tri-City Americans.

Kemps is ranked #67 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters) Kemps spent last season with the USHL's Chicago Steel and was previously with the United States National Development program. He played 52 games and had 9 points (2g 7a) for the Steel.

Luke Puchner was signed by the Seattle Thunderbirds in May to a WHL Scholarship and Development agreement. The Thunderbirds acquired Puchner's rights from the Medicine Hat Tigers in a trade in early May.

Puchner played last year primarily with the Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep team, he earned 85 points in 54 games. Additionally, he won a gold medal last summer playing as captain for Team USA at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Rounds two through seven will air on NHL Network and ESPN+ the following day.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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