Blades Hire Lang as Team's New Equipment Manager

Published on June 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are excited to announce Hunter Lang as the club's new equipment manager.

Lang has a wealth of experience in similar roles. The Sherwood Park, AB native spent the past three seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) as the head trainer and equipment manager for the Cowichan Valley Capitals between 2023-2026. The 22-year-old served as the Edmonton Oil King's assistant equipment manager between 2019-2022, which culminated in a Western Hockey League (WHL) Championship in the 2021-22 campaign.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of such a great organization with a long history of great success from players to staff," said Lang, "I can't wait to be apart of the Blades organization."

Lang took over for Brady Lake, who served as the Blades equipment manager for the past two seasons. We want to thank Brady for his relentless work ethic and contributions to the organization and wish him well on his next chapter.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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