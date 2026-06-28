Klimpke Drafted 117th Overall by Canadiens at 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Buffalo, NY - Teammates on the Saskatoon Blades, Brayden Klimpke and Zach Olsen are now on opposing sides of an original six NHL rivalry.

Klimpke became the second Blade to hear his name called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday, selected in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens. Olsen was drafted one round earlier by the Toronto Maple Leafs at 73rd overall. Klimpke is the fifth Blade in franchise history to be drafted by the Canadiens, joining goalie Ed Humphries (1773), defencemen Darren Dietz and Dalton Thrower (2012), and forward Nikita Scherbak (2014).

A late 2007 birthday, this year marks the first time the Calgary, AB native is eligible for the NHL draft. The 6-foot-1 defenceman had a breakout year in his sophomore Western Hockey League (WHL) season. Following an impressive 2024-25 rookie campaign with three goals and 23 assists for 26 points in 59 games, the left-handed shot was named an alternate captain ahead of the 2025-26 season. Klimpke scored a career-high 47 points (4G, 43A) while playing all 68 regular season games for the Blue and Gold. The NHL Draft-eligible defenceman shined in the postseason to help the Blades advance to the second round, upsetting the third-seeded Edmonton Oil Kings in Round 1. Klimpke registered a goal and three assists in the seven-game series against Edmonton, eliminating the Oil Kings 3-2 in Game 7 overtime. In 11 postseason games, Klimpke registered five points (1G, 4A) while averaging around 30 minutes a night against the opposition's top lines. Klimpke's efforts earned him the Tanner Molendyk Award for the team's defenceman of the year and team's MVP Award.

Klimpke cracked NHL Central Scouting's Rankings three times this season. The 18-year-old finalized at 74th overall amongst North American Skaters in April, five higher than his midterm ranking in January.

Blades forward Cooper Williams hopes to complete the Calgary trifecta with his name called at the draft on Saturday.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft marks the ninth year in a row a Blades-drafted player has heard their name called to the stage.

2026 - Montreal Canadiens - D Brayden Klimpke (117th overall)

2026 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Zach Olsen (73rd overall)

2025 - Edmonton Oilers - F David Lewandowski (117th overall)

2024 - Columbus Blue Jackets - G Evan Gardner (60th overall)

2023 - Anaheim Ducks - F Egor Sidorov (85th overall)

2023 - Nashville Predators - D Tanner Molendyk (24th overall)

2022 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Brandon Lisowsky (218th overall)

2021 - Chicago Blackhawks - F Colton Dach (62nd overall)

2020 - San Jose Sharks - F Tristen Robins (56th overall)

2019 - Chicago Blackhawks - F Kirby Dach (3rd overall)

2018 - Washington Capitals - F Eric Florchuk (217th overall)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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