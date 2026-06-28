Ben MacBeath Selected by New York Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce defenceman Ben MacBeath has been drafted in the second round (64th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

MacBeath joined the Calgary Hitmen in a trade with the Kelowna Rockets after being selected by Kelowna in the seventh round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Calgary product led all Hitmen defencemen in scoring during his rookie season, recording seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points in 67 regular-season games. The left-shot defenceman also represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he finished with a +5 rating. His impressive first season in the league earned him a nomination for WHL Rookie of the Year.

"As an organization, we are very proud to have Ben selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. Ben is a talented player but most importantly an outstanding person with high character. We are excited to see him continue to grow his game as he aspires to play in the NHL." said General Manager Cass Bruni.

MacBeath joins a growing list of highly drafted Calgary Hitmen alumni, including Ben Kindel, who was selected 11th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, and Carter Yakemchuk, who was chosen seventh overall by Ottawa in 2024.

Next up for the Calgary Hitmen is the CHL Import Draft taking place on Tuesday, June 30th.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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