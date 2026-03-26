Calgary Hitmen Open up 2026 WHL Playoffs at Home

Published on March 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen open up the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on Friday, March 27th at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary clinched home ice advantage for the second season in a row for round one and will face the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Brandon @ Calgary Friday March 27 7:00 p.m. MT

2 Brandon @ Calgary Sunday March 29 7: 00 p.m. MT

3 Calgary @ Brandon Tuesday March 31 7:00 p.m. MT

4 Calgary @ Brandon Wednesday April 2 7:00 p.m. MT

5* Calgary @ Brandon Friday April 3 7:00 p.m. MT

6* Brandon @ Saskatoon Sunday April 5 5:00 p.m. MT

7* Brandon @ Calgary Monday April 6 7:00 p.m. MT

Tickets for the first two games of the best-of-seven opening round series at Scotiabank Saddledome are on sale at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game 1 is Friday, Mar. 27 at 7:00 p.m. with Game 2 on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 2:00 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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