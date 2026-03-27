WHL hosts Draft Lottery, Americans to select sixth overall

Published on March 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Western Hockey League unveiled the results of the 2026 WHL Draft Lottery Thursday evening, and the Tri-City Americans will select sixth overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The Draft is set for May 6 and 7, with the first round taking place on May 6 and the rest the following day.

The Wenatchee Wild won the lottery, with their pick being held by the Vancouver Giants. As such, the top seven of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft is as follows:

1 - Kelowna Rockets (Via Lethbridge)

2 - Vancouver Giants (Via Wenatchee)

3 - Wenatchee Wild (Via Swift Current)

4 - Vancouver Giants

5 - Victoria Royals (Via Moose Jaw)

6 - Tri-City Americans

7 - Victoria Royals

Players born in the United States will be eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. Previously, U.S. born players have been selected by WHL Clubs primarily through the WHL U.S. Priority Draft. The WHL will only host the WHL Prospects Draft in 2026.

The Americans also hold Edmonton's 2026 first-round pick, acquired last offseason in the trade that saw Max Curran moved to the Oil Kings, which will be 19th overall.

The last time the Americans selected sixth overall was 10 years ago when they drafted Sasha Mutala, who went on to play five full seasons with the Americans from 2017-2022, skating in 266 games and recording 196 points (84-112-196). He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft and recently wrapped up a four-year stint at the University of British Columbia.

It has been 25 years since the Americans had multiple first-round picks in the same draft, dating back to 2001 when the team selected Brett Festerling and Logan Stephenson with back-to-back picks at fifth and sixth overall.







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