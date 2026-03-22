Americans' Season Ends With 6-1 Loss In Spokane
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (26-36-5-1) wrapped up the 2025-26 season with a 6-1 loss Saturday night on the road against the Spokane Chiefs (36-29-2-0).
The game was scoreless until over halfway through the period despite some great chances for Spokane. Xavier Wendt made a save on a shorthanded breakaway for Logan Wormald to keep the Chiefs off the board early.
Defenseman Marek Howell opened the scoring for Spokane by rushing into the Tri-City end, recovering the puck in the left faceoff circle and firing a shot past the glove of Wendt 13:30 into the game.
Just under four minutes later the Chiefs pushed their lead to 2-0 as Ethan Hughes had a centering pass from behind the net go off his skate and in, sending the Chiefs to the intermission with a 2-0 advantage. Shots were 11-6 Spokane.
The Chiefs added a pair of quick goals in the second period, scoring twice just 2:20 apart to jump ahead 4-0.
Late in the middle frame the Americans got on the scoreboard with a nice passing play. Connor Dale worked the puck toward the slot in the Chiefs zone for Gavin Garland, who had a lane to skate right toward the net.
Instead, he fed the puck to Savin Virk on left wing who dropped to a knee and fired home a one timer for his 27th of the season. Tri-City trailed 4-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.
Spokane added two more quick goals in the late stages of the third period with Will McIsaac scoring a power play goal at 14:40 before Coco Armstrong rounded out the scoring at 17:20.
The buzzer sounded as the Americans season ended with the 6-1 final score.
The end of the year marks the end of the WHL careers for Connor Dale, Jake Gudelj and Carter Savage as they graduate from the Americans as overage players. The Americans would like to thank them for their many contributions to the Americans organization during their time in the Tri-Cities.
The Americans now prepare for the offseason events, including the WHL Prospects Draft in May, NHL Draft in June and CHL Import Draft.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Wild Take Silvertips to Brink in 2025-26 Finale, Fall, 6-5, Saturday in Everett - Wenatchee Wild
- Spokane Dominates Tri-City, 6-1, in Front of Another Sell-Out Home Crowd - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, Clinch Postseason Berth - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Hit 50 Wins, Beat Rebels, 8-3, in Regular Season Finale - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Cap Record Setting Regular Season with a Win - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Lose, 5-0, to Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos End off Season on a High Note - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors' Season Ends with Disappointing Loss to Broncos - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Clinch 2026 WHL Playoff Berth, Set to Face Tigers - Regina Pats
- Americans' Season Ends With 6-1 Loss In Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Fall 4-2 to Wheat Kings in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Playoff Spot with Warriors Loss - Regina Pats
- Wheat Kings Hit 40-Win Mark with Season Closing Victory over Regina - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-2026 Team Awards - Portland Winterhawks
- 2027 WHL Prospects Game to be Hosted by Brandon Wheat Kings on February 17, 2027 - WHL
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 21 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Leyerzapf Turns Aside 54 in WHL Debut Friday as Wild Defeat Everett, 5-1 - Wenatchee Wild
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