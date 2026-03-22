Americans' Season Ends With 6-1 Loss In Spokane

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (26-36-5-1) wrapped up the 2025-26 season with a 6-1 loss Saturday night on the road against the Spokane Chiefs (36-29-2-0).

The game was scoreless until over halfway through the period despite some great chances for Spokane. Xavier Wendt made a save on a shorthanded breakaway for Logan Wormald to keep the Chiefs off the board early.

Defenseman Marek Howell opened the scoring for Spokane by rushing into the Tri-City end, recovering the puck in the left faceoff circle and firing a shot past the glove of Wendt 13:30 into the game.

Just under four minutes later the Chiefs pushed their lead to 2-0 as Ethan Hughes had a centering pass from behind the net go off his skate and in, sending the Chiefs to the intermission with a 2-0 advantage. Shots were 11-6 Spokane.

The Chiefs added a pair of quick goals in the second period, scoring twice just 2:20 apart to jump ahead 4-0.

Late in the middle frame the Americans got on the scoreboard with a nice passing play. Connor Dale worked the puck toward the slot in the Chiefs zone for Gavin Garland, who had a lane to skate right toward the net.

Instead, he fed the puck to Savin Virk on left wing who dropped to a knee and fired home a one timer for his 27th of the season. Tri-City trailed 4-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.

Spokane added two more quick goals in the late stages of the third period with Will McIsaac scoring a power play goal at 14:40 before Coco Armstrong rounded out the scoring at 17:20.

The buzzer sounded as the Americans season ended with the 6-1 final score.

The end of the year marks the end of the WHL careers for Connor Dale, Jake Gudelj and Carter Savage as they graduate from the Americans as overage players. The Americans would like to thank them for their many contributions to the Americans organization during their time in the Tri-Cities.

The Americans now prepare for the offseason events, including the WHL Prospects Draft in May, NHL Draft in June and CHL Import Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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