Winterhawks Announce 2025-2026 Team Awards

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce today its team award winners for the 2025-2026 season.

All awards were voted upon by the team except the Leading Scorer, Winterhawk Award, and the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club Player of the Year Award.

Portland Winterhawks Booster Club Player of the Year

Alex Weiermair

Coordinated by the Winterhawks Booster Club, this award is voted on by members and non-members of the organization alike. Our fans always go the extra mile to show their Winterhawk spirit, and brought a home-ice advantage to many games this season. This season the honor of the Booster Club Player of the Year Award is Alex Weiermair.

Scholastic Player of the Year

Alex Weiermair

Excelling both on the ice and off, Weiermair maintained a 4.0 GPA in his college coursework while taking chemistry, history, business, and psychology.

Sportsmanship and Ability Award

Ben Miller

In his first season as a Winterhawk, Ben Miller displayed excellent sportsmanship and quality play. He has showcased a commitment to the team and his game on the ice, with his team, and in the community.

Jann and Robert Boss Best Defensive Player Award

Ondřej Štěbeták & Cole Slobodian

Sharing the honor of Best Defensive Players are two keystones for the Portland Winterhawks. Štěbeták, of Czechia, has played in 46 games this season, compiling 22 wins behind a 3.37 goals against average and a 0.899 save percentage. He also pitched his first WHL shutout in a win against the Moose Jaw Warriors earlier this season.

Slobodian, of Brandon, Manitoba, has already surpassed his season-high point total from last year, and has often shut down the opposing team's top line. An anchoring presence on the ice, Slobodian brings out the best in all his teammates.

Rookie of the Year

Luke Wilfley

Playing in his 17-year-old season, Luke Wilfley quickly established himself in the lineup with his size and skill. A scorer of eight goals and seven assists, the Coloradan broke onto the scoresheet with a goal in a December matchup at Tri-City.

Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer Award

Alex Weiermair

The alternate captain and Vegas Golden Knights draft pick has been a force of nature on the ice, leading the team in goals and assists. The Los Angeles, California native has capped off his Western Hockey League career with a crescendo, and is sure to make an impact on any team he skates for into his professional career. The team's most valuable player award is voted on by their teammates and coaches as being most integral to the team's success!

Selected as an alternate captain, Weiermair's ferocious talent led him to the top of the Hawks scoring charts this year. The Vegas Golden Knights signee leads Portland in goals (37), assists (52), and points (89) for an incredible signoff to his junior career. Weiermair, a native of Los Angeles, California, has also found the back of the net at the most opportune times, with four game-winning goals on the season.

Winterhawk Award

Ryan Miller

This award is given annually to the player who exemplifies character, leadership, heart, and soul. This year, the award is deservedly going to team captain Ryan Miller. He battled through adversity all season, and has led the team brilliantly this year. He has been a true Winterhawk in his time in the Rose City.

Congratulations to all of our Portland Winterhawks Awards winners!







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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