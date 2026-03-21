Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host a retro version of rivalry night as they take on the Tri-City Americans Saturday for Miller Lite Turn Back the Clock Night. It's the last time the teams will face each other this season. The Chiefs will be recognizing their 20-year-old players, Sam Oremba, Dominik Petr and Logan Wormald, in a pre-game ceremony.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Miller Lite Turn Back the Clock Night and Jersey Sweepstakes presented by 98.9 KKZX and FOX 28.

JERSEY COLOR: Retro

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX and Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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