Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host a retro version of rivalry night as they take on the Tri-City Americans Saturday for Miller Lite Turn Back the Clock Night. It's the last time the teams will face each other this season. The Chiefs will be recognizing their 20-year-old players, Sam Oremba, Dominik Petr and Logan Wormald, in a pre-game ceremony.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Miller Lite Turn Back the Clock Night and Jersey Sweepstakes presented by 98.9 KKZX and FOX 28.
JERSEY COLOR: Retro
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX and Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
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